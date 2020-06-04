2 Officers Suspended After Attack on Aussie Journalists

(Newser) – The US Park Police says it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed two Australian journalists being attacked during Monday night’s protest in Washington, DC, the AP reports. Acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said the attack is being investigated. Video captured by WJLA-TV in Washington showed reporter Amanda Brace and cameraman Tim Myers being assaulted as law enforcement officials cleared an area near the White House so President Trump could walk to a nearby church that had been damaged during the demonstrations the previous night. The journalists were reporting live for Australia’s Channel 7 on the demonstrations.

"As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two US Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press," Monahan said in a statement posted on Twitter. Australia’s ambassador to the United States has complained about the attack that the network’s news director Craig McPherson described as "nothing short of wanton thuggery." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Australians involved in George Floyd-related anti-racism protests around the world to be "extremely cautious" after attacks on Australian journalists in Washington and on Wednesday in London.