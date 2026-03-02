'Absolute Disaster' at US Half Marathon Championships

The US Half Marathon Championships ended in controversy Sunday as the three leading female runners followed a lead vehicle off course with less than two miles to go. Jess McClain, at the front of the pack, was on the brink of her first national title at the Atlanta event. She, along with contenders Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat, had to double back after realizing the mistake. McClain ultimately finished ninth with a time of 1:11:27, with Hurley and Kurgat seconds behind in 12th and 13th place, respectively. Molly Born, more than a minute behind McClain before the miscue, ended up winning in 1:09:43. "An utterly bizarre situation," an announcer said, per the New York Times. LetsRun.com's Jonathan Gault called it an "absolute disaster."