Fans, Field Meet in Anchorage

1,000-mile Iditarod kicks off Sunday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 7, 2026 4:40 PM CST
Defending Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Jessie Holmes poses for a selfie with a fan during the ceremonial start of this year's race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, March 7, 2026.   (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Hundreds of barking dogs took over downtown Anchorage as the ceremonial start of the world's most famous sled dog race got underway Saturday. As snow fell, fans lined up near the starting line in frigid, 19-degree weather to see and cheer their favorite mushers. The competitive start to the 54th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is Sunday, the AP reports.

  • The roots: The Iditarod was conceived by co-founders Dorothy Page and Joe Redington Sr. as a long-distance sled dog race to honor both Alaska's mushing tradition and the Iditarod Trail. That was a 938-mile freight and mail route that ran from Seward on Alaska's southern coast to Nome, on the Bering Sea on Alaska's western coast.

  • What's new: An amateur category and financial support from a Norwegian billionaire. Kjell Rokke, who added $100,000 to the purse to make it $650,000, is competing. He also kicked in $170,000 in support for the 17 Alaska Native villages that serve as checkpoints. Canadian entrepreneur Steve Curtis also will race. He has committed $50,000 to support youth sports programs in villages along the Iditarod trail, race officials said in a social media post. Unlike Iditarod contestants, those two are allowed outside help. He has committed $50,000 to support youth sports programs in villages along the Iditarod trail, race officials said in a social media post.
  • The field: This year, 34 mushers are competing, matching the number who started in 1973. They will glide their sleds over 11 miles of trails in Anchorage past cheering fans at the start. The competitive 1,000-mile race starts on a frozen lake about 75 miles north of Anchorage.

  • A succinct champion: Thirty-four mushers started the 1973 race, but only 22 finished. Dick Wilmarth won it in 20 days. He never raced again. When asked why, he said, "Cause I won."
  • The challenge: Deep snow should greet mushers along much of the way. The route takes mushers over two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River, and treacherous Bering Sea ice before ending on Front Street in Nome.
  • The end: The finish line is near City Hall, built on the former site of The Dexter, a bar that was owned by Wyatt Earp—he of the Gunfight-at-the-OK-Corral fame—during Nome's heady gold rush days. The winner is expected to reach Nome early the week of March 16.

