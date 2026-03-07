Fans, Field Meet in Anchorage

Hundreds of barking dogs took over downtown Anchorage as the ceremonial start of the world's most famous sled dog race got underway Saturday. As snow fell, fans lined up near the starting line in frigid, 19-degree weather to see and cheer their favorite mushers. The competitive start to the 54th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is Sunday, the AP reports.

The roots: The Iditarod was conceived by co-founders Dorothy Page and Joe Redington Sr. as a long-distance sled dog race to honor both Alaska's mushing tradition and the Iditarod Trail. That was a 938-mile freight and mail route that ran from Seward on Alaska's southern coast to Nome, on the Bering Sea on Alaska's western coast.