LA Kratom Ban Leaves Some Without Pain Relief

Los Angeles County's effort to curb what officials saw as a spike in kratom-related overdose deaths has left some residents scrambling to hold onto what they consider a critical tool for pain relief and getting off opioids, reports the Los Angeles Times. The county banned retail sales of kratom and a related synthetic, 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), nearly four months ago after state health officials cited 362 kratom-linked overdose deaths in California between 2019 and 2023. However, an LAT investigation found several deaths initially blamed on kratom lacked clear evidence that the drug alone was responsible, raising questions about whether the real danger lies in combinations with other substances.
In the meantime, people who say kratom helped them ditch oxycodone or other opioids are turning to online sellers, driving to neighboring areas, or eyeing the black market. The state has already pulled thousands of kratom and 7-OH products from shelves and boasts of high retailer compliance, while regulators debate whether to regulate or outlaw the plant outright. Advocates counter that banning it will backfire and push use underground. Read the full story, which includes first-person stories.