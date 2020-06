(Newser) – An Iranian man who provided information on Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani to US and Israeli intelligence has been sentenced to die, according to Iran's judiciary. A spokesperson described Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd as a spy for both the CIA and Mossad at a Tuesday news conference, reports Reuters. Gholamhossein Esmaili said Mousavi-Majd had "shared information about the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani with our enemies" and "will be executed soon."

The judiciary later clarified that Mousavi-Majd's conviction, following an October 2018 arrest, is not related to Soleimani's killing in a US drone strike in Iraq in January. Iran announced last summer that it had detained 17 spies working for the CIA who would be sentenced to death. In February, it noted a spy for the CIA had been sentenced to death for attempting to share information on Iran's nuclear program. Mousavi-Majd's death sentence is to be carried out by hanging, per the Guardian. (Read more Iran stories.)