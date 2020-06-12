(Newser) – The "untold story" of Melania Trump is on the horizon, and the White House isn't happy. The Art of Her Deal, an unauthorized biography of the first lady by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, is out Tuesday, and the Post has a copy. In the nearly 300-page book based on more than 100 interviews, Jordan paints Melania as a master at her own "mythmaking," noting both the first lady and her husband are "avid creators of their own history." "She is ... much more like him than it appears," Jordan writes. The author traces that murky self-narrative all the way back to Melania's native Slovenia, where Jordan says the young model wouldn't correct photographers who thought she was younger than she was. Melania also never earned a bachelor's degree, though she's said in the past she has, and Jordan could find scant evidence she fluently speaks many languages, as claimed.

What does seem clear, based on Jordan's conversations, is that Melania and President Trump do love each other, and that Melania is a fiercely protective mother to their 14-year-old son, Barron. One standout nugget from the sneak peek: that before Melania and Barron came to the White House in 2017, the first lady, miffed about the revelation of Trump's extramarital dalliances, stalled her arrival to turn the screws on their prenup—including getting "proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children." People notes the White House's "brief, disdainful dismissal" of Jordan's tome. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources," said Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman. "This book belongs in the fiction genre." (Read more Melania Trump stories.)

