George Conway Trolls His Famous Ex Over Harris

So why did Kellyanne and George Conway split up? One big reason might be illustrated in a new tweet from George Conway, a fierce critic of Donald Trump.
- Kellyanne: The former White House adviser to Trump went on Fox News Sunday and delivered a rather personal critique of Vice President Kamala Harris. "She does not speak well, she does not work hard, she should not be the standard bearer for the party," Kellyanne said, per the Daily Beast.
- George: He responded with a tweet that included his wife's image and a clip of her speaking on Fox. "Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump," he wrote.
The Conways announced last year they were splitting after 22 years of marriage, per HuffPost. A Vanity Fair writer once famously summed up their relationship thusly: "One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George—specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests," wrote Bess Levin. Trump, for his part, once wrote a public note of congratulations to Kellyanne upon news of her divorce from the "disgusting albatross around her neck." (More George Conway stories.)