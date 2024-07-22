George Conway Trolls His Famous Ex Over Harris

The Conways announced last year they were splitting after 22 years of marriage, per HuffPost. A Vanity Fair writer once famously summed up their relationship thusly: "One of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century is the marriage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George—specifically, if they hate each other as much as their public commentary would suggest, or if the whole thing is some kind of three-dimensional chess designed to further their own interests," wrote Bess Levin. Trump, for his part, once wrote a public note of congratulations to Kellyanne upon news of her divorce from the "disgusting albatross around her neck." (More George Conway stories.)