Day Before 74th Birthday, Concerns About Trump's Health

(Newser) – The day before his 74th birthday, President Trump walked down a ramp and took a sip of water in ways that raised some eyebrows, reports Newsweek. While at West Point on Saturday to give the commencement speech, Trump walked rather gingerly down a ramp, prompting concerns about his health. The president dismissed those concerns: "The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery," Trump tweeted Saturday. "The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!" Later during his speech, he apparently needed both hands to drink from a water glass. Video of both incidents is in the gallery. (Read more President Trump stories.)