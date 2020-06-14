 
China Gets Worst Virus News in 2 Months

57 new cases on Sunday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 14, 2020 8:37 AM CDT

(Newser) – China on Sunday reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases in two months after closing the biggest wholesale food market in Beijing and locking down nearby communities. The 57 new confirmed infections included 36 in Beijing. The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people. China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March. Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings. Other developments in the region, via the AP:

  • Bangladesh: Bangladesh reported 3,141 new cases and 32 more deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, raising its total to 87,520, including 1,171 fatalities. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Health Directorate, said a junior minister from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Cabinet and a former health minister and close aide to Hasina both died of the virus on Saturday. Bangladesh's main state-run hospitals are overwhelmed, with many critical COVID-19 patients being deprived of intensive care beds and ventilators.
  • South Korea: South Korea confirmed 34 new cases, mostly in densely populated Seoul. South Korea has confirmed 12,085 cases, including 277 deaths. The new cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a large-scale e-commerce warehouse, and door-to-door salespeople.
