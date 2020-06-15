Cowboys, Texans Players Test Positive for COVID-19

(Newser) – Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell NFL Network, thought the teams have declined to provide the exact number. The sources say none of the players has been in the team's facilities and the proper health protocols were followed. Rocky Arceneaux, agent for star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, confirmed the diagnosis but said the player is "feeling good." Some Cowboys employees, including coaches, returned to work earlier this month but players are not expected at training camp until July at the earliest, the Dallas Morning News reports.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the Cowboys said in a statement, per CNN. The Morning News notes that in April, Elliott and other NFL players were criticized for failing to respect social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders after they posted videos of workouts in the Dallas area. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said last month that the league is going to face challenges returning because "football and physical distancing are not compatible." "We fully expect we will have positive cases that will arise," he said. (Read more NFL stories.)

