Pompeo Urges China to Be Transparent on Coronavirus

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged China to reveal all it knows about the coronavirus outbreak in a meeting with a top Chinese official in Hawaii on Wednesday as new revelations about President Trump and China rocked Washington. Pompeo and his deputy Stephen Biegun held closed-door talks with the Chinese Communist Party's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, according to a senior State Department official on the base. Discussions covered a wide range of contentious issues that have sent relations between the two countries plummeting, according to the two sides. Pompeo "stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks," the State Department said.

According to China's foreign ministry, Yang expressed "strong dissatisfaciton" with Trump's signing of legislation that would impose financial sanctions and visa bans on Chinese government officials deemed guilty of persecuting Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. The ministry also said Yang reiterated opposition to US intervention in the issues of Taiwan and Hong Kong. The talks got underway shortly after explosive details from a new book by Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton began to emerge, the AP reports. Bolton alleges that Trump sought China’s help in winning reelection in 2020 by ending a trade war and encouraged the Chinese leader to build camps for Uighurs in western China.