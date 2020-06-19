Teams Shut Training Camps After Tests Return Positive

(Newser) – The return of major league sports is being complicated by the flareup of the coronavirus. In baseball, players for the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays now have tested positive. In hockey, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been affected, and the Toronto Maple Leafs' biggest star has tested positive. So has—for the first time—a PGA player. The developments:

The Phillies closed their spring training complex in Florida on Friday after tests came back positive for five players and three staff members, the AP reports. The Clearwater camp will stay closed while medical authorities assess the situation and more staff members and players are tested. The Phillies, who did not release any names, said it's too early to know if the opening of the season will be affected. Baseball hopes to resume spring training on June 26.