Royals Release Adorable Photos

(Newser) – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a couple of cute family pictures to commemorate Father's Day and Prince William's 38th birthday, both of which fall on Sunday. The photos, taken by William's wife Kate as usual, show William with his three children earlier this month on the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the country home where the five of them have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, Town & Country reports.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are seen surrounding William on a swing and tackling him on the grass. William and Kate are so far still homeschooling their children, and there's no word yet on when they plan to return to Kensington Palace, Vanity Fair reports. (Other royals who have celebrated birthdays in lockdown include the Queen and Prince Philip.)

