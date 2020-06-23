Ron Jeremy Accused of Raping 3 Women

(Newser) – One of the most prolific actors in adult movie history is facing rape and sexual assault charges that could send him to prison for up to 90 years. Ron Jeremy has been charged in California with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in separate incidents between 2014 and 2019, Deadline reports. Prosecutors say the 67-year-old—who was charged under his full name, Ronald Jeremy Hyatt—raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a bar in West Hollywood in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last year, reports the AP.

Jeremy faces three charges of forcible rape, three charges of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of sexual battery, reports Variety. Prosecutors said they also received a claim against Jeremy from a 2016 incident, but there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. Los Angeles County District Attorney says the case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson of the Sex Crimes Division, who is also prosecuting Harvey Weinstein. Prosecutors say they will ask for bail to be set at $6.6 million. (Read more Ron Jeremy stories.)

