Trump Tweet Gets 'Abusive Behavior' Warning

(Newser) – Twitter has slapped a warning on another tweet from President Trump, this time for "abusive behavior." The tweet, in which the president threatened "serious force" against protesters in Washington, DC, is now hidden behind a warning label, reports Reuters. "There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!" the tweet reads. Twitter's notice said it had violated the rules against abusive behavior, but they had determined that it "may be in the public's interest" for it to remain accessible because of its "relevance to ongoing public conversation."

story continues below

Trump's tweet was an apparent reference to protesters' efforts to set up a "Black House Autonomous Zone" in an area near the White House. DC protesters also attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson Monday night. Twitter previously applied the "public interest" notice to a Trump tweet in May that said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The president and his allies have accused Twitter of political bias, the Washington Post reports. "The President tweets that people should stop breaking the law and Twitter moves to censor him," tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (Last week, another Trump tweet was flagged as manipulated media.)

