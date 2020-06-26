(Newser) – A production company, media firm, and marketing company have all merged to form LeBron James' latest venture with an "unapologetic agenda," and he and his business partner have now pulled in $100 million in investments for it. The BBC reports that the SpringHill Company, headed up by the NBA star and his childhood friend, CEO Maverick Carter, is designed to give creative control to people of color, via a company that is, per Bloomberg, "part Disney storytelling power, part Nike coolness, and part Patagonia social impact." The company was named after the Akron, Ohio, apartment complex James moved to when he was in sixth grade.

The Robot Co. marketing arm of the company consolidated with SpringHill Entertainment—the production company behind the NBC game show The Wall and the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie—and digital media firm Uninterrupted. The new media company has about 100 employees, 64% of which are people of color, while 40% are female, per SpringHill COO Devin Johnson. Deadline notes that SpringHill just signed a two-year scripted television deal with ABC Studios. "This is ultimately a company that's about point of view, the community you serve, and empowerment," says an investment banker involved in the project. "This is a company designed to move the culture." (Read more LeBron James stories.)

