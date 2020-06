(Newser) – When the US killed an Iranian general earlier this year, Tehran retaliated by firing missiles at American military bases. Now, Iran is taking a different approach. It issued an arrest warrant Monday for President Trump and about three dozen others who played a role in planning the strike that killed top general Qassem Soleimani, reports Reuters. Tehran also asked Interpol to put out its highest-level notice, a "red notice," for the arrest of Trump, per al Jazeera. The chances of Interpol following through on that is "unlikely," notes the latter site in what is surely an understatement. Interpol has not formally commented.

Iran did not name the others sought beyond Trump, but it emphasized that efforts to prosecute him would continue even if he's out of office. The US blames Soleimani for masterminding attacks on US troops, and Trump said the general's hands were "drenched in blood" when he justified the US drone strike in January. (Iran acknowledged mistakenly shooting down a passenger jet when it fired missiles at US bases.)