Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

(Newser) – Comedic legend Carl Reiner has died at age 98, TMZ and Variety report. The latter site says he died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home. Reiner was a longtime actor, director, and writer who first made it big with Sid Caesar's seminal comedy team of the 1950s. Later, he helped create the Dick Van Dyke Show and had a smash album with Mel Brooks, 2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks, before branching out into directing. (Oh God and The Jerk were among his hits.) Reiner, father of director Rob Reiner, had perhaps a telling tweet on Saturday: "Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to (sic) this needy & evolving world."

At USA Today, Anika Reed notes that Reiner "was one of those rare entertainers who never fell out of favor or out of sight, busily maintaining his career and popularity from the day he joined Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows in 1950 right up to his part in the big-screen Ocean’s Eleven family and role as Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer's stepfather on Two and a Half Men." Among his recent tweets was another suggesting that Reiner was reflecting on his life: "What I am most proud of are, creating The Dick Van Dyke Show and informing Mel Brooks that he's 2000 Years Old and knows everything," he wrote, a reference to their famous comedy sketch. (Read more Carl Reiner stories.)

