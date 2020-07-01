Baseball's 2020 Minor League Season Is Canceled

(Newser) – Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement, the AP reports. "We are a fans-in-the-stands business. We don’t have national TV revenues," National Association president Pat O'Conner said during a digital news conference. "There was a conversation at one point: Well, can we play without fans? And that was one of the shortest conversations in the last six months. It just doesn’t make any sense."

O’Conner estimated 85-90% of revenue was related to ticket money, concessions, parking, and ballpark advertising. The minors drew 41.5 million fans last year for 176 teams in 15 leagues, averaging 4,044 fans per game. MLB teams are planning for a 60-game regular season and most of their revenue will derive from broadcast money. "I had a conversation with the commissioner, and we weren’t unable to find a path that allowed us to play games," O'Conner said. "It wasn’t an acrimonious decision on our part." O'Conner said many minor league teams had received money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, which he described as a "Band-Aid on a hemorrhaging industry."