Dan Brown's Ex Sues, Lobs Big Accusations

(Newser) – Dan Brown and former wife Blythe Brown divorced last year, but the drama is only just beginning. Blythe Brown filed suit against her ex Monday in New Hampshire, and the filing is a doozy: She alleges the Da Vinci Code author cheated on her, including at least once with a woman half his age, and secreted away millions of dollars. Blythe Brown says she was not aware of the extramarital affairs, including one in which Dan Brown, 56, secretly purchased gifts and financed the business of his lover, when they divorced. "Dan has lived a proverbial life of lies for at least the past six years," the filing reads, per Newsweek. "For years, Dan has secretly removed substantial funds from his and Blythe's hard-earned marital assets to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs with women ... and to pursue a clandestine life."

The suit says that after Dan Brown's behavior started to change in 2014, he ultimately became "exceedingly contentious, initiating heated arguments with Blythe seemingly over nothing," and the couple separated in 2018 and were divorced by December of the following year, Seacoast Online reports. Blythe Brown thought she had full knowledge of the couple's assets at that time, the suit says, only later to discover Dan Brown had allegedly been secretly wiring funds to his lover as well as "secretly siphoning" funds away and hiding projects from her that could make millions. She now wants a full accounting of his assets. For his part, Dan Brown says the suit is a "fictional and vindictive account of aspects of our marriage designed to hurt and embarrass" him. Blythe Brown also claims she came up with the idea for the Da Vinci Code, which was her husband's first big (more like massive) success.

