Biden: Government Must Protect Some Monuments

(Newser) – Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first press conference in 89 days, Fox News reports. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee first gave a stump speech on how he would handle the coronavirus pandemic, the New York Post reports, but the 15 questions he then answered over a 30-minute period also touched on other recent controversies and headlines. While Biden has given a number of interviews over the past three months, this was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic changed the shape of the campaign that he has taken questions from reporters in such a setting, a fact that has been criticized by President Trump and his team. A small group of journalists attended, socially distanced, inside a Wilmington, Delaware, high school gymnasium, the Hill reports. Some quotes from Biden, including at least one that could prove controversial:

On COVID-19: The former VP said the US is no better prepared now than we were in March. "It’s almost July and it seems our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and abandoned the battlefield. We don’t need a cheerleader, Mr. President. We need a president, Mr. President."