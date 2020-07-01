Sia: I'm Now a Grandmother at 44

(Newser) – Less than six weeks after revealing that she is a mother, singer Sia has disclosed that she is now also a grandmother. In an appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music show Tuesday, the 44-year-old Australian said the younger of the two teenage sons she adopted last year "just had two babies," People reports. "I'm just immediately horrified," she joked. "No, I'm cool. They call me Nana." She added that she was trying to get them to call her "Lovey," like Kris Jenner. Sia, who lives in Los Angeles, says she adopted two 18-year-olds last year who were "aging out of the foster system." She said her sons suffered "conditioning and complex trauma" in the system, but have now "bloomed."

Sia said her experiences investigating the foster system over the last year have left her "a little bit jaded," CNN reports. "It's failing us. Not in my experience, in my sons' experience. They've been in 18 different locations in their 18 years," she said. She said her sons have taught her a lot about race and privilege in America. "I'm embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis," she said. "There are things to do. We can actually act, and we can actually try and get justice for Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain." (Read more Sia Furler stories.)

