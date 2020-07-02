(Newser) – In May, Joe Biden brought in $7 million more than President Trump in fundraising cash. In June, the former VP continued that streak, and then some. Per the Hill, Biden's team announced Wednesday it had, in conjunction with the DNC and its shared fundraising committees, brought in $10 million more than Trump this time around, for a total of $141 million—a one-month record. Trump's campaign, meanwhile, saw a June haul of $131 million. Per the Washington Post, which calls this a campaign season of "unusual intensity and visceral passions," Biden also overtook Trump's total for the second quarter, $282.1 million to $266 million for the three months ending June 30.

For context, during his reelection run, President Obama raised $71.1 million in June 2012, federal filings show. NPR notes "it's highly unusual for a challenger's campaign to raise more money than an incumbent president's campaign," but Biden has been particularly aggressive, conducting several virtual fundraisers every week, including recent big-ticket events featuring Obama and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. Still, Trump's overall account is flush, entering July with an ample $295 million. Biden's camp hasn't yet revealed what it's holding onto in total, though that number is expected to be available by July 20 at the latest. (Read more Joe Biden 2020 stories.)

