T-Mobile CEO: 'Bye-Bye, Tucker Carlson!'

(Newser) – Advertisers are once again deserting Tucker Carlson's show. The latest exodus follows the Fox host's attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement, the Los Angeles Times reports. He had said it is "soulless" and "craven" for companies and celebrities to support the movement and went after Sesame Street for its take on racism in an educational special. "This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through," he said Monday. "But it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will." Fox later said the "they" he was referring to are Democratic politicians. Companies including Smile Direct Club, Papa John's, and T-Mobile said this week that they will no longer advertise on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Verge reports.

"We aren’t running ads on that show and we won’t be running ads on that show in the future. Bye-bye, Tucker Carlson!" tweeted T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert; the company last ran ads on the show in early May. Advertising on Carlson's show never fully recovered from previous boycotts, including one launched in 2018 after he said immigrants were making America "dirtier," reports Media Matters. Advertisers also departed last year after he declared that white supremacy a "hoax." Newsweek reports that Carlson fans started using the #IStandWithTucker hashtag this week to share messages of support on Twitter, only to be drowned out by a flood of tweets from K-pop fans who used the hashtag for unrelated messages. (Read more Tucker Carlson stories.)

