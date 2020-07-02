For Ghislaine Maxwell, 6 Counts of Wrongdoing

(Newser)
Remember when Ghislaine Maxwell turned up at a burger joint in Los Angeles last summer when everyone was wondering where she was? Maybe it was a little misdirection, because when the FBI arrested the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, she was clear across the country in quiet Bradford, New Hampshire, reports NBC News. Developments:
- The charges: The feds say Maxwell, 58, played a "critical role" in recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for Epstein's sexual crimes, reports the Wall Street Journal. That gibes with what some of Epstein's victims have said. She faces six counts, including enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury, according to the indictment.
- The indictment: "In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to an including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18," the indictment says. Read the full indictment via the Washington Post.