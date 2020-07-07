Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for Virus

(Newser) – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has tested positive for COVID-19, the day after hosting an in-person press conference regarding the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," she tweeted Monday. She later told MSNBC that the test results came as a "shock" because her family has "taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we're very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed." She says they were tested two weeks ago and the results came back negative, but she decided they should get tested again because "my husband literally has been sleeping since Thursday, which is just not like him."

story continues below

She said other than that, the only possible symptoms they've felt so far are similar to what she'd typically expect from allergies. Bottoms has been dealing with not only the pandemic, but with mass protests in her city particularly following the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police, and she's also emerged as a possible contender for Joe Biden's 2020 running mate. She says she'll isolate at home. As for the aforementioned press conference, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes that while Bottoms did wear a mask, she took it off during her "lengthy" remarks. The presser was attended by Turner's family, police, city council members, and media. (Read more Keisha Lance Bottoms stories.)

