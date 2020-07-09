(Newser) – In a Forbes interview this week, sorta-kinda presidential candidate Kanye West noted that one of his trusted campaign advisers, in addition to wife Kim Kardashian West, was Elon Musk, who'd been in on his political ambitions "for years." And indeed, in response to West's big July 4 announcement that he was making a run for the Oval Office, the Tesla/SpaceX CEO wrote online: "You have my full support!" After Kanye's aforementioned Forbes chat, however, we may now be witnessing what Mashable calls "the world's shortest love story." A Twitter user pointed out West's anti-abortion and anti-vaccination stances to Musk, noting, "Cmon Elon - you're way too intelligent for this BS."

Musk's cryptic reply: "We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated." That response has since been deleted; Mashable has a screenshot. So why did Musk's follow-up tweet disappear? Maybe he rethought publicly dissing West, whom he's been pals with for nearly a decade. Business Insider and the New York Post both feature timelines of their friendship. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)

