(Newser) – Kanye West still has some work to do if he's serious about making a 2020 run for the White House, but he managed to carve out "four rambling hours" to talk to Forbes on Tuesday on his run under the "Birthday Party" banner—"because when we win, it's everybody’s birthday." During their chat, Ye made a series of revelations that may (or may not) offer more insight into why he thinks he's the best person for the job. Among the highlights:

He's not backing President Trump anymore: "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview."

He's never voted before.

He's got an "obscure" VP candidate waiting in the wings.

If he makes it to the White House, he would consider modeling his new workplace after the fictional country of Wakanda in the movie Black Panther.