Johns Hopkins Releases New Tracker

(Newser) – Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker has helped the world monitor the pandemic's progress. The Baltimore university has now launched another tracker to look at school reopening plans across the country; coronavirus prevention measures is just one of 12 categories examined. "Not only will schools need to reopen in a way that makes every effort to protect the safety and health of students, teachers, and staff, but schools will need to find new ways to help students make up for the losses in learning, health, and support systems that occurred as a result of the closure." So far, 43 states and the District of Columbia have released reopening plans.

story continues below

The tracker looks at academic and health issues, as well as "ethics and equity" criteria including plans to help disadvantaged children. Annette Anderson, deputy director of JHU’s Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, tells Politico that the university wants parents, policymakers, and school employees to be able to access information to improve their reopening plans. "At the end of the day, it's about trying to make sure that when we reopen, that the reopening benefits all," she says. With the first day of school just a few weeks away in some states, President Trump has been focusing on the issue of reopening. On Wednesday, he slammed the CDC's reopening guidance as "impractical" and threatened to cut off federal funding to states that delay reopening. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

