After Harassment Complaint, Seoul's Mayor Goes Missing

Park Won-soon reportedly left a message that sounded like a will
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 9, 2020 10:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – Some 150 police officers are searching for the mayor of the South Korean capital of Seoul, who was reported missing Thursday after being named in a sexual harassment complaint. Park Won-soon's phone has been turned off. However, it was last detected near a hill in Seoul's Seongbuk neighborhood, where the police search is focused, reports the BBC. Park's daughter reported the former human-rights lawyer missing around 5pm local time Thursday (4am ET), telling police he'd departed the house four or five hours earlier after leaving a verbal message that sounded like a will, per the AP.

Park didn't show up at work on Thursday. A city official confirmed he'd cleared his schedule, which meant canceling a planned City Hall meeting with a presidential official. In a tweet, the BBC's Laura Bicker confirmed that a sexual harassment claim against Park was filed Wednesday night "by a female working in the secretary's office." A member of President Moon Jae-in's Democratic Party, the 64-year-old Park is viewed as a potential presidential hopeful for 2022. He's been mayor of Seoul since 2011, but he was elected to his third and final term in June 2018. (Read more Seoul stories.)

