Tucker Carlson's Top Writer Gets Outed Over Secret Posts

(Newser) – Tucker Carlson's top writer has quit after posting bigoted comments on an online forum known for its offensive content, CNN Business reports. The writer, Blake Neff, was using a pseudonym on AutoAdmit—a mostly unmoderated board where sexism and racism run rampant—to pepper in his share of intolerant remarks. Among his posts (WARNING: offensive content) are "Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down" and "Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep." In a thread titled, "Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?" Neff posted, "I wouldn't get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no."

An anonymous tipster gave Neff away, but CNN Business confirmed his identity by various means—including biographical details Neff revealed on the message board, like being a Dartmouth alumnus and having a journalism gig in Washington, DC. Travel photos he posted under his pseudonym, CharlesXII, show his reflection in the glass enclosures of artifacts in Egypt. A former Daily Caller writer, Neff began working for Carlson in 2016 and told the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine that "anything [Carlson is] reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me." Carlson has also been accused of making inflammatory and racist comments on Fox News, and sometimes finds support on President Trump's Twitter feed. As for Neff, he isn't talking to the media but you can see him here. (Read more Fox News stories.)

