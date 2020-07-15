Pompeo Announces Sanctions on Huawei

(Newser) – The State Department accused the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer of human right abuses Wednesday, saying it would impose visa restrictions on employees of China's Huawei. The announcement came a week after the State Department accused China of human rights abuses and a day after the UK said it would purge Huawei equipment from its 5G network by 2027. The US has been pushing its allies to steer clear of Huawei over spying concerns and the company's ties to the Chinese government. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the company was "an arm" of the Chinese Communist Party's "surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China," per the Hill.

Pompeo said visa restrictions would apply to "certain employees of … Chinese technology companies like Huawei, that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally." On Twitter, he added this includes employees "involved in providing surveillance equipment to repressive regimes," per Fox News. The Justice Department accuses Huawei of installing surveillance equipment that allowed Iran to spy on protesters during anti-government demonstrations in 2009. Pompeo also praised the UK move, saying it was key to protecting the data "of the United Kingdom's people." While reports suggest Huawei would be forced to comply with data requests from the CCP, executives from the company say it has never received a request and wouldn't comply if it did. (Read more Huawei stories.)

