Clerk Gives Guy Wrong Lottery Ticket—Which Is a $2M Winner

Good thing the man decided to keep the 'wrong' one
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 15, 2020 1:34 PM CDT

(Newser) – A man in suburban Detroit was given the wrong lottery ticket. But there was no mistake about the result: a $2 million winner. The Michigan Lottery said the man stopped at a gas station in Eastpointe, Michigan, to put air in a tire. He needed change for the air machine and also asked for a $10 Lucky 7's scratch-off ticket, the AP reports. "The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake. He offered to exchange it for me but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!” the man said in a statement released Tuesday by the Lottery. The name of the 57-year-old man wasn't released. He decided to take a lump sum of about $1.3 million instead of $2 million spread over many years, the Lottery said. (Read more lottery stories.)

