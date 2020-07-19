One of Trump's Cabinet Members Hospitalized

(Newser) – Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, was admitted to a hospital in upstate New York after feeling unwell on Friday evening, reports the AP. “Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon," a Commerce Department rep tells Fox News. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details. Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017. (More on Ross here.)