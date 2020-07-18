Olympics Figure Skater Dies at 20 in Moscow

(Newser) – A former figure skating champion who was born in Russia but skated for Australia has died in Moscow at the age of 20, CNN reports. Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya's death was confirmed Saturday by skating officials, but no cause was given. A pairs' figure skater, Alexandrovskaya obtained Australian citizenship in 2016 and won the world junior title with skating partner Harley Windsor at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, per the AP. Alexandrovskaya retired from skating in February due to injuries. "Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia," Windsor posted on Instagram.

"The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart," added Windsor, the first Indigenous Australian to compete in the Winter Olympics. "This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia." Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for the Australian team in Pyeongchang, said it was "enormously sad to lose Katia," a "quiet and humble" athlete who was "incredibly determined." He added that "life since the Games has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of just how fragile life is." Alexandrovskaya is the second Australian Winter Olympian to die in 10 days after Alex Pullin, a snowboarder, drowned earlier this month off Brisbane while spearfishing, per the BBC.


