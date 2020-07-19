Commit to Election Results? 'Look ... I Have to See'

(Newser) – President Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden, the AP reports. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee. "I have to see. Look ... I have to see," Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on Fox News Sunday. "No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either." The Biden campaign responded: "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Trump also hammered the Pentagon brass for favoring renaming bases that honor Confederate military leaders—a drive for change spurred by the national debate about race after George Floyd's death. "I don't care what the military says," the commander in chief said. The president described the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as a "a little bit of an alarmist" about the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump stuck to what he had said back in February—that the virus is "going to disappear." On Fox, he said, "I'll be right eventually." The US tops the global death toll list with over 140,000 and confirmed infections, with 3.7 million.