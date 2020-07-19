Roger Stone Refers to Black Radio Host With Racial Slur

(Newser) – Roger Stone went on an LA radio show Saturday and referred to his Black host with a racial slur, NBC News reports. The moment arose when host Morris W. O'Kelly was questioning the Trump confidant about his conviction last year and the president's commutation of his sentence. "There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily," said O'Kelly on the Mr. Mo'Kelly Show (hear it here). "Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?" That's when Stone, apparently talking to himself or someone else, muttered something about the word "Negro." The show's website quoted him as saying, "I don't really feel like arguing with this Negro," to which O'Kelly responded: "I'm sorry, what was that?"

O'Kelly asked Stone to repeat himself and waited nearly 40 seconds before getting a response, the New York Times reports. Stone finally says, "Uhh, you're back. You there? Hello?" O'Kelly says he heard him say something about "Negro," to which Stone responds, "I did not. You're out of your mind. You're out of your mind." Stone went on to say that he "will be active on the president's behalf, writing, speaking, advocating" before the 2020 election, but doesn't expect an official campaign job. O'Kelly later said that "the only thing that I felt was true, honest and sincere that Roger Stone said was in that moment that he thought I was not listening." The word "Negro" once referred to Blacks but fell out of favor in the late 1960s and is now considered derogatory. (Read more Roger Stone stories.)

