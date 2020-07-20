(Newser) – Nicki Minaj got married last year after announcing that she wanted to start a family. On Monday, the 37-year-old rapper told her fans she's well on her way to the latter goal. She posted a photo of herself online cradling her baby bump with a one-word hashtag: "#Preggers," reports Us Weekly. No word on how far along she is. The child will be the first for Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty, 42. Billboard notes that the self-anointed "queen of the Barbz" might be buying some actual Barbies in the near future. (Read more Nicki Minaj stories.)