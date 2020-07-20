(Newser) – Fellow journalists are mourning a young reporter for CBS New York who died over the weekend after a moped accident in New York City. "We are heartbroken here at CBS2 tonight as a member of our news family ... has passed away," a reporter announced in a Sunday evening broadcast on the death of 26-year-old Nina Kapur. Per the station, Kapur was taken after the Saturday accident to Manhattan's NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue, where she died.

The station notes the Pennsylvania native and Syracuse University graduate joined the station in June 2019 and "was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling." Before coming to CBS2, she had been at News 12 Connecticut for two years. "Staff members are remembering Kapur for her incredible work ethic, as well as her sense of humor and smile," that station said in a statement, per NBC News. Colleague John Dias posted a photo of the two of them together on Twitter. "Finding it hard to report today, but pulling myself together because I know @ninakapur1 wouldn't want me to fall apart," he wrote. "She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven." (Read more reporter stories.)

