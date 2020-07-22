US Records Highest COVID Death Toll Since Early June

(Newser) – President Trump said at Tuesday's coronavirus briefing that the pandemic is likely to "get worse before it gets better." Figures released later Tuesday show just how much worse it is getting. The US recorded more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the first time the daily death toll has risen above 1,000 since June 2, the Washington Post reports. The figures include the highest single-day death tolls so far in states including Oregon, Tennessee, and Nevada. The New York Times notes that public health experts have been warning since cases began to surge in mid-June that deaths tend to follow new infections by around a month, meaning the daily death toll could potentially keep rising for weeks to come. During Tuesday's briefing, his first in months, Trump urged Americans to "get a mask," but promised that "vaccines are coming, and they're coming a lot sooner than anybody thought possible." (Read more coronavirus stories.)