(Newser) – Kanye West told the crowd at his Sunday rally that his wife almost had an abortion, then suggested the comment would cause her to divorce him. But on Wednesday, it was West who said he was trying to divorce Kim Kardashian. In deleted tweets (see screenshots here), West wrote that he'd "been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek ... for 'prison reform.'" He was apparently referring to the November 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles, where Kardashian and the rapper Meek Mill appeared, per Us Weekly. "Meek is my man and was respectful," West wrote, per Page Six. "Kim was out of line." In one tweet, he said Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, had put out a statement "without my approval," adding, "that's not what a wife should do." In that same tweet, he wrote the words "white supremacy" without explanation.

West further claimed the Kardashian clan was trying to force him into psychiatric treatment. "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me," he wrote, apparently from his Wyoming studio, referencing the California welfare code that allows for involuntary holds on people who present a danger to themselves. Variety reports "such behavior is not uncommon for people suffering from bipolar disorder who are in the throes of a manic episode." Kardashian has since acknowledged West's bipolar disorder in a statement posted as an Instagram story (also available here). "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote, adding society needs to give "grace ... to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most." She also pleaded for "empathy" for her "brilliant but complicated" husband.


