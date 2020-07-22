Boy, 4, Lands Book Deal

(Newser) – Not many poets try picking their nose on national television. But then, Nadim Shamma-Sourgen doesn't have much media experience: He just landed his first book deal at the age of four, the Guardian reports. "The poems talk about such important feelings, like love and loneliness, and Nadim finds the perfect words," says Denise Johnstone-Burt, an executive at the boy's publisher, Walker Books. "They are simple, inspirational and have a wisdom all of their own." Nadim's teacher, poet Kate Clanchy, says he dictates the poems to her before she posts them on Twitter: "I wasn't tweeting the poems because they were so much like adult work—it was because they were so purely childlike," she explains. A sample, titled "Coming Home":

Take off our jackets.

Hang them up

Take our gloves off

Take our shoes off

Put them where they're supposed to go.

You take off your brave feeling

Because there's nothing

to be scared of in the house:

No dark caves no monsters

no witches no bees no howling sounds

You don't need your brave anymore

Wash your hands

Eat lunch

Go get cosy



As for the "nosey" interview, it's worth the click on Sky News.


