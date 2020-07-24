Trump Will Throw First Pitch at Yankees Game

(Newser)
–
President Trump is going to throw the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball game for the first time in his presidency—with no fans present. The New York Yankees confirmed Thursday that the president will throw the first pitch at their Aug. 15 game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, reports CBS Sports. Trump announced Thursday night that he would be throwing the opening pitch. He praised MLB for its efforts to adapt to pandemic conditions, including holding games in empty stadiums, Politico reports. "The key is to get back to normal," the president said. “Nobody wants to see this. I think it is really good that baseball is opening." (Dr. Anthony Fauci's opening pitch for the Washington Nationals against the Yankees Thursday night went wild.)