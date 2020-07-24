Trump Will Throw First Pitch at Yankees Game

President Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House to mark Opening Day for Major League Baseball, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera as he greets youth baseball players on the South Lawn of the White House to mark Opening Day for Major League... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)