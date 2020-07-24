Watch Fauci's Wild First Pitch

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci had his moment on the mound Thursday. The nation's top infectious disease expert threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed Opening Day, as the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. Sports Illustrated calls the wild pitch "an instant classic," and it was among many gently ribbing the doctor on Twitter. TMZ joked that the pitch socially distanced from the strike zone, and there were also jokes to be had about Fauci finally flattening the curve. Also notable from the night: Both teams knelt in unison before the game in a salute to the Black Lives Matter movement. No fans attended, but "bizarre" fake crowd noise was piped in, per the AP. The Yankees won 4-1. (Read more Anthony Fauci stories.)