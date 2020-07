(Newser) – When the Dodgers' Joc Pederson grounded out to first in Thursday night's game, he did not say "Darn it." He said another word, begins with "f," loudly, notes SFGate. Normally, this would have gone unnoticed amid the noise from a stadium packed with fans. But in the age of COVID, Pederson's expletive (he said it twice, actually, the last time more emphatically) was easily picked up on the TV broadcast. Listen here. Expect more of the same until players get used to the new reality, observes Sportsnaut, or until networks start adding a tape delay. (Anthony Fauci's "first pitch" was a wee bit off.)