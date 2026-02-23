Deepak Chopra to Epstein: 'Bring Your Girls'

Deepak Chopra's public effort to play down his ties to Jeffrey Epstein is running up against a thick electronic trail. Newly reviewed Justice Department files show the celebrity wellness author and doctor exchanged hundreds of messages with Epstein between 2016 and 2019, including weeks before Epstein's final arrest; visited his homes in New York, Florida, and Paris; and signed off some notes with "Love" and "XO," at one point saying he was "deeply grateful for our friendship," CNN reports. Chopra has previously insisted their contact was "limited" and unrelated to Epstein's crimes, saying earlier this month that there was "no misconduct."

The records, reviewed by CNN, depict a friendly, sometimes suggestive rapport. Chopra twice urged Epstein to come visit him with "your girls." "If you want use a fake name. Bring your girls," Chopra wrote in 2017 about a proposed trip to Israel. After Chopra told Epstein he'd had a "crazy" day that same year, Epstein responded that he "would like to send two girls," reports the New York Times. Another time, Chopra told Epstein he "can't talk about girls." On yet another occasion, Epstein told Chopra he "liked watching you zero in on your prey" in relation to a woman.

The two also discussed philosophy, politics, and explored business ventures, including Epstein's $50,000 donation to the Chopra Foundation and advice on a wellness app. As Epstein fretted over "toxic" press in early 2019, Chopra counseled him to "Stay silent Meditate" and told him he wasn't worried about the headlines. Chopra's spokesperson did not respond to CNN's requests for an updated comment.