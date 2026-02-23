Sports  | 
Bitter Canadian Fan Lists Pricey Jack Hughes Card After Loss

As toothless photos of the USA Olympic hockey hero become 'instant classics'
Posted Feb 23, 2026 7:03 AM CST
Enduring Olympic Image: A Toothless Grin in Milan
Jack Hughes after receiving his gold medal after the USA defeated Canada in men's hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.   (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A Canadian hockey fan is trying to cash in on his own heartbreak. Hours after Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner that delivered the US men's hockey team its first Olympic gold since 1980, eBay user "1of1sportscard" listed an autographed Hughes rookie card for $1 million Canadian, or about $730,000 American, reports the Athletic. "I Hate You Jack Hughes" reads the title. "You ruined my day. Go Canada!!!!" the seller adds in the description. There is zero chance the seller will get his asking price, but the story notes that Hughes cards were quickly ramping up in value, with several other sellers asking $10,000.

Because Hughes lost most of his two front teeth late in regulation—before his overtime heroics—his grinning celebratory photos with the gold medal have become "instant classics," notes Axios. The 24-year-old didn't seem too upset about the lost teeth after the game as he recounted the incident. "My first thought was, I looked down on the ice and saw my teeth," Hughes told reporters, per USA Today. "Like, here we go again. … I know the last time that happened, wasn't really fun."

