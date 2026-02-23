Bitter Canadian Fan Lists Pricey Jack Hughes Card After Loss

A Canadian hockey fan is trying to cash in on his own heartbreak. Hours after Jack Hughes scored the overtime winner that delivered the US men's hockey team its first Olympic gold since 1980, eBay user "1of1sportscard" listed an autographed Hughes rookie card for $1 million Canadian, or about $730,000 American, reports the Athletic. "I Hate You Jack Hughes" reads the title. "You ruined my day. Go Canada!!!!" the seller adds in the description. There is zero chance the seller will get his asking price, but the story notes that Hughes cards were quickly ramping up in value, with several other sellers asking $10,000.