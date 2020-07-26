Kanye to Kim: 'I Know I Hurt You'

(Newser) – Kanye West is backing down after publicly discussing his and wife Kim Kardashian's debate about whether to abort their first pregnancy. Tweeted West on Saturday, as per People: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." The would-be presidential candidate appears to be in something of a meltdown, with TMZ reporting that he went to the hospital near his ranch in Cody, Wyo., for anxiety, stayed 10 minutes, and left. An ambulance later went to his ranch, checked his vitals, and gave him the all-clear. (Read more Kanye West stories.)