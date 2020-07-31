(Newser) – It was immortalized in a book and movie—and now maybe in a museum, too. The abandoned bus made famous in Into the Wild appears headed to a museum in Fairbanks, Alaska, reports the AP. Too many people were hiking into the wilderness to find the spot where Christopher McCandless perished from starvation in 1992, prompting the state to pluck the bus out of the state's backcountry. Officials are now negotiating with the University of Alaska's Museum of the North to house it permanently.

story continues below

"Of the many expressions of interest in the bus," the museum's proposal best met conditions "to ensure this historical and cultural object will be preserved in a safe location where the public could experience it fully, yet safely and respectfully, and without the specter of profiteering," Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said in a statement. At least two people drowned trying to reach the bus in its original spot, and five Italian tourists required rescue last winter.