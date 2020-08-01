Cops Make Arrest in Poker Player's Death

(Newser) – Professional poker player Susie Zhao was found dead in July. Now, an arrest. Police in White Lake Township, Michigan, say they took a 60-year-old Pontiac man into custody after pulling him over near the I-275 and Michigan Avenue, ClickonDetroit reports. Little else is known—including the man's name—but Zhao's body was found badly burned July 13 near the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area outside Detroit. She was last seen before visiting friends in Saginaw, and had recently moved back to her parents' place in Waterford "to confront challenges in her personal life" after more than a decade in Las Vegas and California, per WXYZ-TV.

"She did not let on if there were any problems in her life," a longtime friend tells the Detroit Free Press. "That was common. She was very good at concealing anything—concealing her hand as you'd say." She had raked in more than $152,000 as a professional player and was said to be good at paying her debts. Earlier in the week, police said the 33-year-old might have hitched a ride with the wrong person: "She got rides with people she didn't know frequently," said White Lake Township Police Detective Lt. Christopher Hild. "So did she run into the wrong person or does this have something to do with her history that nobody is aware of? That's what we’re digging into right now." (Read more murder stories.)

